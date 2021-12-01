  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. '83' decoded: Like-for-like tinsel town squad matches Kapil's Devils

'83' decoded: Like-for-like tinsel town squad matches Kapil's Devils

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Dec 1st, 2021, 16:41:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Durga Chakravarty
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features