'83' merchandise launched

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Production powerhouses Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films have joined hands with tennis ace-turned-entrepreneur Mahesh Bhupathis apparel and accessories company Swag Fashions Hub Pvt Ltd to launch a merchandise collection for the upcoming cricket film "83".

The film's lead actor Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan promoted the launch, posing with the merchandise. Also present on the occasion was Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment.