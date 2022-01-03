84% of Delhi's Covid cases of Omicron variant: Jain

Of total genome sequencing reports from Delhi's three labs - ILBS, LNJP and NCDC, 84 per cent have reported the Omicron variant, he said at a press conference.

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) As many as 84 per cent cases of Covid seen in the last two days of December 2021 are of the Omicron variant, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Monday, but stressed that there was no need to panic.

He said that Delhi had reported 3,194 Covid cases on Sunday and the Covid positivity rate has gone to 4.59 per cent.

"Today, around 4,000 Covid cases are expected by the evening, taking the positivity rate rising to 6.5 per cent," he said, adding that according to the experts, Delhi can see a Covid peak within the week.

However, he added that as per the global reports, the Omicron tally goes up very soon and it also comes down immediately. So there is no need to create panic for Omicron, he said.

About hospitalisation amid the surge, Jain said that as of now only 200 people are admitted in hospitals.

"There is no need be panic, but to be alert and to follow the Covid appropriate behaviour as less hospitalisation is required for the Omicron variant," he reiterated.

"Last two years of experience shows that we can fight Covid with mask and the Covid appropriate behaviour... we will fight this variant too," he said.

--IANS

avr/vd