9 new Omicron cases takes Gujarat's tally to 23

Gandhinagar, Dec 23 (IANS) Gujarat on Wednesday reported nine new Omicron cases, taking the state's tally for the new variant to 23.

Out of the 9 new cases, Ahmedabad reported five, while two cases each were reported from the districts of Mehsana and Anand.

According to the state government's figures, four patients have recovered from Omicron and discharged so far, while 19 patients are under treatment. Till now, there has been no casualty due to the new variant.