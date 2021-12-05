9 of family test positive for Omicron in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 5 (IANS) A four-member family, who had come to Jaipur from South Africa, and five of their relatives, have tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

Genome sequencing reports of the nine people came positive on Sunday.

After travelling from South Africa, the family of four - a couple and their two children - reached Jaipur, via Dubai and Mumbai, on November 25 and attended a wedding at City Palace.