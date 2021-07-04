90s hit jodi Raveena Tandon-Govinda to reunite for special project

Taking to Instagram, Raveena posted a few recently clicked selfies with Govinda. Along with it, she informed her fans that the two will hit the screen together soon. Not many details have been revealed regarding the project."The Grand reunion! back together to hit the screen again! What ? Where ? When ? Coming Soon . #Kisidiscomeinjayein," she captioned the post.Fans have become extremely excited after seeing Raveena's post."This is a big news. Can't wait," a user commented."Wow. This post has made me nostalgic. Our favourite on screen jodi," another one wrote.Meanwhile, Raveena is waiting for the release of her film 'K.G.F Chapter 2', which is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. (ANI)