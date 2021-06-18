92% scribes receive first shot of Covid vax in Tripura

The secretary of Agartala Press Club (APC), Pranab Sarkar, said that besides vaccinating the mediapersons, all the print and electronic media houses in Tripura are also being sanitised regularly.

Agartala, June 18 (IANS) In collaboration with the Agartala Press Club, the Tripura government has so far administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to around 92 per cent of the journalists in the state, with many of them receving the second shot as well, officials said here on Friday.

The APC, the apex body of all media organisations in Tripura, in collaboration with the state's health department, has so far organised four vaccination camps, besides holding special camps in all the districts across the state.

Sarkar said that so far, two journalists have succumbed to the deadly disease while 30 journalists have recovered from the virus.

He also said that face masks, sanitisers, PPE kits and gloves have been provided to the journalists across all the eight districts of the state.

One more special Covid vaccination camp would be held at the Agartala Press Club to vaccinate the remaining journalists.

The Tripura chapter of the Indian Medical Association is helping the APC in the inoculation drive.

--IANS

sc/arm