A biopic on Amy Winehouse is in the works

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): A biopic on the life of the late singer Amy Winehouse is currently in production.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, Halcyon Studios will produce the project after it optioned Daphne Barak's 2010 book 'Saving Amy'.

Daphne Barak will only executive produce the upcoming film, which follows other films about Winehouse, including 'Amy', the A24 documentary by director Asif Kapadia that premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

"Our team is honoured to be working on this project. Although her career was cut far too short, Amy was the voice of a generation and we look forward to telling her story in the most poignant way possible," Halcyon Studio CEO David Ellender said in a statement.

Amy, the Grammy-winning British retro-soul singer, died at the age of 27 in July 2011. An inquiry into Amy's death confirmed she died of accidental alcohol poisoning. (ANI)

