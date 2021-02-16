A birthday special single from 'Ayalaan' on Sivakarthikeyan's birthday!

On this special day, the makers of his upcoming film Ayalaan have decided to unveil the first single Vera Level Sago composed by Academy award-winning music composer AR Rahman. This is the maiden collaboration of Sivakarthikeyan and AR Rahman so, the expectations are quite high.

Produced by 24 AM Studios, Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame is directing the sci-fi action entertainer and Nirav Shah has cranked the camera. The film also boasts an ensemble of actors including Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, and Isha Koppikar.

The makers are planning to release the film for the Christmas holidays. Besides Ayalaan, Siva also has comedy action entertainer Doctor and the college-based comedy entertainer Don in the pipeline.