A Bollywood buyer’s irresistible all-in-one offer to RRR

Here’s our exclusive news. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is setting new records in theatrical and non-theatrical deals. The epic drama featuring NTR and Ram Charan as the freedom warriors has reached the final stage of filming. Producer DVV Danayyya has already closed theatrical business deals in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamilnadu, and overseas. It has done record business.

However, the film’s non-theatrical business (satellite rights, OTT rights, and other digital rights) is not yet closed. Star Maa, Zee Group, Gemini, Amazon, and Netflix have given their quotes to bag this most-awaited biggie. As we have reported earlier in this space, the makers have not taken any decision.

The latest is that a Bollywood big producer-distributor has now proposed a stunning offer to the producer of ‘RRR’. The producer-distributor who recently has begun investing in Telugu films has offered to take the entire OTT rights, satellite rights of all languages (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada), and Hindi theatrical rights.

For this bouquet of rights, he is ready to give an amount that is unheard of in Indian movie history.

This Bollywood filmmaker sees huge potential in ‘RRR’ as the entire Bollywood market is down due to the COVID-19 crisis. He believes the Hindi audiences are eagerly waiting to see a huge spectacle and ‘RRR’ fits the bill.

Such an irresistible HUGE and MEGA offer is now under discussion. Will this deal be closed?

Directed by Rajamouli, ‘RRR’ is produced by Danayya. However, the business aspects are also being handled by Rajamouli’s ‘close’ team.

