A grand set and hundreds of foreign dancers for Shankar 's next!

Grandeur filmmaker Shankar is known for lavishly spending on songs in his films. The latest update is that for his upcoming film with Ram Charan, the filmmaker has erected a grand set and also roped in hundreds of foreign dancers. Composed by Thaman, Jaani is choreographing the number.
Produced by Dil Raju, Shankar and Ram Charan recently completed a grand action sequence under the action choreography of Anbarivu.
Kiara Advani plays Ram Charan's pair while Anjali, Suresh Gopi, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Shankar is planning to wrap up this yet-untitled film by mid of 2022. After completing Ram Charan's film, Shankar will begin shooting for the Hindi remake of Anniyan.