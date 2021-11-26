A grand set and hundreds of foreign dancers for Shankar 's next!

Grandeur filmmaker Shankar is known for lavishly spending on songs in his films. The latest update is that for his upcoming film with Ram Charan, the filmmaker has erected a grand set and also roped in hundreds of foreign dancers. Composed by Thaman, Jaani is choreographing the number.

Produced by Dil Raju, Shankar and Ram Charan recently completed a grand action sequence under the action choreography of Anbarivu.