'A huge personal loss': Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai condoles death of Puneeth Rajkumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka), October 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai is extremely saddened after learning about the untimely demise of renowned actor Puneeth Rajkumar.



Taking to Twitter, Bommai paid a heartfelt tribute to Puneeth, saying he "was the most loved superstar".

"Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss. #OmShanti," he wrote.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday after suffering from a heart attack. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru.

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth is fondly called 'Appu' by his fans. He started his career as a child artist with his father in the early 80s. 'Raam', 'Hudugaru', and 'Anjani Putra' are some of his memorable movies. He was last seen in 'Yuvarathnaa', which was released early this year. (ANI)

