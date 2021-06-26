A huge set for Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's wedding!

Known for his penchant to construct massive sets in films, Shankar is also working on a grand set for the wedding of his elder daughter Aishwarya, who is a doctor.

Aishwarya is all set to marry Puducherry Cricket Team's Captain Rohit (29). Rohit is the son of businessman Damodharan, owner of the Madurai Panthers (a team in the TNPL Premier League) team.