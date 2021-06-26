A huge set for Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's wedding!

Known for his penchant to construct massive sets in films, Shankar is also working on a grand set for the wedding of his elder daughter Aishwarya, who is a doctor.
Aishwarya is all set to marry Puducherry Cricket Team's Captain Rohit (29). Rohit is the son of businessman Damodharan, owner of the Madurai Panthers (a team in the TNPL Premier League) team.
Muthuraj, who had worked with Shankar in several films of Shankar is constructing the massive set work of the wedding, which will be held in a grand auditorium in Mahabalipuram on June 27 (Sunday).
On the work front, Shankar has Indian 2, Anniyan remake with Ranveer Singh, and Ram Charan Teja's new multilingual magnum opus with Dil Raju.