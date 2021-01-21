A jeep plays an important role in 'Naane Varuven'!

In a recent interview with Ananda Vikatan, filmmaker Selvaraghavan has revealed that in his upcoming film Naane Varuven, a jeep plays an important role and he is yet to name the vehicle.

"It's not Pudhupettai 2 but the project is definitely on cards. Dhanush and I will join hands for Pudhupettai 2 before Aayirathil Oruvan 2", said Selvaraghavan.