A jeep plays an important role in 'Naane Varuven'!

In a recent interview with Ananda Vikatan, filmmaker Selvaraghavan has revealed that in his upcoming film Naane Varuven, a jeep plays an important role and he is yet to name the vehicle.
"It's not Pudhupettai 2 but the project is definitely on cards. Dhanush and I will join hands for Pudhupettai 2 before Aayirathil Oruvan 2", said Selvaraghavan.
Recently, the filmmaker shot the teaser of the film and was stunned by the performance of Dhanush. "Dhanush used to ask me when his performance would impress me. I'm confessing here that he has grown big as an actor. Now, it's a huge challenge for me to direct such a talented actor", said Selvaraghavan.
Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Aravind Krishna cranks the camera.