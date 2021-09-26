A never seen before Sivakarthikeyan in 'Doctor' trailer!

Generally, Sivakarthikeyan is known for his hyperactive energy level and mannerisms in his films but for a change, the actor looks composed in the trailer of his upcoming dark comedy thriller Doctor with director Nelson Dhilipkumar.

The trailer clearly tells us that the film is all about how Sivakarthikeyan, who is a doctor sketches an intelligent plan against an organ trafficking mafia with the help of a bunch of women. The visuals look stylish and Anirudh's background score also sounds unique compared to the usual Sivakarthikeyan films.