'A Quiet Place Part II' to release on May 31

Los Angeles, March 5 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker John Krasinski took to Twitter to announce that the sequel to his 2018 hit, A Quiet Place, will release on May 31. The film stars Krasinskis wife Emily Blunt, and also brings back the actor-director in flashback sequences.

"They always say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we've waited long enough. A QUIET PLACE PART II. MEMORIAL DAY," the 41-year-old Krasinski wrote on Twitter.