A R Murugadoss congratulates #Home director Rojin Thomas

The recently released #Home is receiving applause from almost everyone. The word-of-mouth appreciation is awesome.
The movie is basically about a soft spoken man, played by Indrans, and his family.
Director Rojin Thomas recently shared a message from ace filmmaker A R Murugadoss, who says #Home is a fantastic film.
Rojin thanked Murugadoss for his call and says, “This part of my life is called HAPPINESS.”
#Home, which released on Amazon Prime Video, has Manju Pillai, Sreenath Bhasi and Naslen in the lead.
Rojin has earlier directed Philips and the Monkey Pen and Jo and the Boy.