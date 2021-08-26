A R Murugadoss congratulates #Home director Rojin Thomas

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Aug 26th, 2021, 11:05:51hrs
home

The recently released #Home is receiving applause from almost everyone.  The word-of-mouth appreciation is awesome.

The movie is basically about a soft spoken man, played by Indrans, and his family.

Director Rojin Thomas recently shared a message from ace filmmaker A R Murugadoss, who says #Home is a fantastic film.

Rojin thanked Murugadoss for his call and says, “This part of my life is called HAPPINESS.”

#Home, which released on Amazon Prime Video, has Manju Pillai, Sreenath Bhasi and Naslen in the lead.

Rojin has earlier directed Philips and the Monkey Pen and Jo and the Boy. 

 

 

