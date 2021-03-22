A R Rahman shoots with Mohanlal for Aaraattu

Music maestro A R Rahman has shot a song with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal for director B Unnikrishnan’s Aaraattu. The picture of the trio from the shoot has been shared by Mohanlal and has become viral straightaway.

Sraddha Srinath plays the female lead in Aaraattu.

A R Rahman, who is composing the music for Blessy’s forthcoming movie Aadujeevitham, had scored the music for the Mohanlal classic Yodha in 1992 during the initial years of the musician’s career.