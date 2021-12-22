A R Rahman to do the music score for 'Malayankunju'!

Music director A R Rahman will do the music score for the forthcoming movie Malayankunju, directed by Sajimon with Fahadh Faasil in the lead, tweets trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai.
Take Off and Malik director Mahesh Narayanan is the writer and cinematographer of Malayankunju.
The movie’s trailer will be released on Dec 24. Fahadh was recently seen in the Allu Arjun starrer Pusha : The Rise. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, with Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi is nearing completion.
A R Rahman has only done a Malayalam movie, the 1992 classic Yodha, at the beginning of his career. The music maestro is expected to compose music for Blessy’s Aadujeevitham.