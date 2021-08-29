'A Shubh Ratri' director finds satisfaction in creating web series

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Director and writer Mohit Hussein, who is known as the creator of the popular YouTube channel 'SIT' (Shi**y Ideas Trending), feels glad that he gets appreciation for the work he enjoys doing so much.

"I enjoy creating series as a profession. It gives me satisfaction. I enjoy creating stories that my audience can relate to. I make sure they bring fun, excitement and works as a relaxation to my viewers. I feel lucky to have got appreciation for my work," Mohit tells IANS.