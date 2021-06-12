A Tamil remake of 'Drishyam2'?

A section of media has come up with the report that Kamal Haasan is now planning to commence the shoot Papanasam 2, the official remake of Drishyam 2.

The reports also added that Sripriya who paired opposite Haasan in several films is said to be the producer of the Tamil version and Jeethu Joseph who directed the original version is likely to helm the remake.

But when we asked sources close to Jeethu Joseph, they denied the news and added that no such talks were initiated in the first place.

Sources close to Kamal Haasan also said that the actor only has Vikram and Indian 2 in the pipeline. Other than these two films, he will also be hosting the new season of Bigg Boss Tamil for Vijay TV.



