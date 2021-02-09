A target political gathering set for 'Maanaadu' in EVP film city!

Sources say that the makers of Maanaad u have completed nearly 85% of the shoot and only the important political gathering sequence is left to be shot. We hear that currently, a large political gathering set work is under construction for the film in the EVP Film City located in the outskirts of Chennai city.

Sources also add that only two weeks of shoot left to wrap up the entire film. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Venkat Prabhu is directing the film.

Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi, and Karunakaran are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Venkat Prabhu's lucky charm Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Ekambaram cranks the camera.