A three-day 'Jashn' of Indian arts

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The second phase of the 10th edition of three-day 'Jashn-e-Adab' Hindi and Urdu poetry festival was inaugurated on Friday at the India International Centre (IIC) in the national capital.

The event will witness street plays, 'Mehfil-E-Mushaira', Sur Sangat - classical instrumental performance, classical dance and ghazal performances, qawwali, 'Baitbazi' - game of Urdu poetry, and 'Kavi Sammelan'.