Aadar Jain wishes to part of a superhero universe

"I would love to be a part of a superhero project. Growing up, I was a huge fan of Batman and idolised him for what he stood for. The Batman Nolan franchise is my all-time favourite," Aadar said.

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor Aadar Jain wishes to be a part of a superhero franchise. He says that as an artiste, he would love to enthral children with his films.

Aadar says has always been a comicbook fanboy.

He said: "I have marvelled at the superheroes all my life as they are true spectacles for audiences and I have this long-standing wish to be a part of a superhero universe."

"I think I'm trying to manifest this dream to become a reality and I would be over the moon if this ever happens. As an actor, I like doing projects that appeal to kids and families and I hope that this dream of mine becomes a reality," said Aadar, who was recently seen in the OTT film "Hello Charlie".

--IANS

dc/vnc