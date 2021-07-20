Aadhi gets a whopping salary to play the antagonist in Lingusamy's next!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, actor Aadhi has been paid a whopping Rs 4 Cr salary to play the antagonist in director Lingusamy's upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film with actor Ram.

Lingusamy and the film's producers tried speaking to many ace actors before locking Aadhi. Despite playing the lead roles in films like Eeram, Maragadha Naanayam, and so many other films, Aadhi is also super excited to play the raw and rustic villain. Interestingly, Aadhi will have to speak Madurai and Kadappa dialects in the film.