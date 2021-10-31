'Aafat-e-Ishq' director Indrajit Nattoji on how his movie is different

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Director Indrajit Nattoji who had directed 'Aagey Se Right' and he is the director and screenwriter of recently released film 'Aafat-e-Ishq'. It features Neha Sharma, Amit Sial, Namit Das, Deepak Dobriyal and Ila Arun. The 'Aafat-E-Ishq' director talks about taking up multiple responsibilities.

Indrajit is the director, screenwriter and lyricist for the film. On taking up multiple responsibilities, he shared: "Screenwriting, songwriting, art, design, music, photography, and filmmaking are all part of filmmaking. Since childhood, I have been fortunate to be a jack of all trades thanks to my design school background and music tutoring, drawing, and painting. Someday I hope to be a master in one of them. The practice continues."

He also goes to share how 'Aafat-e-Ishq' is different from the other movies in this genre and the director explained: "It is different in its narrative treatment, which attempts to combine magical realism and 'noir' comedy in its idiosyncratic take of love and lust."

Adding about the songs in the film he shared: "The music of 'Aafat-e-Ishq' takes the story forward. Some of the songs in the film are diagetic, emanating from the film's narrative world. We have a colourful character played by Namit Das, who is a singer and performer. We had Namit, an accomplished singer, singing his songs so that his character is given credibility for the actor's performance. Gaurav, the music director and I have designed the music as an integral part of the narration and cinematic sub-text."

On talking about his interest in filmmaking he said that he always wanted to pursue filmmaking: "At the National Institute of Design (NID), I wanted to be a filmmaker because it amalgamates all the arts - drawing, painting, animation, music, photography, set design, costumes, and choreography. And I love telling stories. As a director, filmmaking is challenging as you have to trust your vision to a team of sometimes more than 100."

"Everyone has to share one's vision as they create all the pieces of the storytelling puzzle, while as a director, only you have the entire picture in your head. My art helps me a lot in this. I make many sketches, paintings, doodles, storyboards, which helps communicate that picture to my team," he concluded.

'Aafat-e-Ishq' is streaming on ZEE5.

