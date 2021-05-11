Aahana Kumra backs Find A Bed initiative for Covid-affected

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Aahana Kumra has extended support for an initiative that aims at providing a one-stop solution to locate a bed at a Covid centre. The movement, named Find A Bed, has been initiated by over 20,000 students across 160 cities and Aahana is its cause ambassador.

"As India grapples with the toughest times, Find A Bed is an initiative for anyone who has mild symptoms of Covid-19 but cannot quarantine at home, may not need to be hospitalised but have to find a bed at a Covid centre," said Aahana.