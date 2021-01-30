Aahana Kumra draws inspiration from PT Usha to achieve athletic built

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Aahana Kumra met sprint legend PT Usha recently, and the meeting has inspired her to work extensively for an athletic built.

"Who knew meeting PT Usha would become an inspiration. It's a great feeling to work so hard on my body and attain that kind of a physical built. I've been running intensively every day for 15 to 18 kilometres and really enjoying the process," Aahana told IANS.