Aahana Kumra has a 'new travelling face'!

Jaipur, March 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra on Saturday shared a photo from Jaipur airport where she can be seen wearing a Kung Fu Panda mask.

The actress, seated in a flight, looks unrecognisable thanks to the mask, and lets her enjoy a whole lot of anonymity while travelling.

"Ok! I got this all figured out! My new #TravellingFace #KungFuPanda #Po #travel #travelphotography #mask #wearamask," Aahana captioned her post.