Aahana Kumra photobombed on the set of 'Bawri Chhori'

The photographs were clicked on the sets of Aahana's forthcoming film Bawri Chhori in London. In the photos, Aahana stands in front of a car with a coffee mug in her hand while strangers smile and wave at the camera from behind.

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra on Saturday shared a series of photographs on social media where she smiles at the camera with strangers striking a pose in the background.

"No I was never photo bombed during the shooting of this film! Never! On sets of #BawriChhori," Aahana captioned the photographs on Instagram.

The upcoming digital film Bawri Chhori also features Rumana Molla, Vikram Koccher and Niki Walia. The quirky slice-of-life film is scheduled to premire on the OTT platform Eros Now on February 19.

Aahana was recently seen in Rohan Sippy's sitcom titled Sandwich Forever where she features alongside Kunaal Roy Kapur, Atul Kulkarni and Zakir Hussain.

The actress also has a remake of the popular French television drama Call My Agent! lined up.

