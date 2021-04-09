Aahana Kumra: Won't be part of story showing women in poor light

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Aahana Kumra says being an actress she understands the power and influence of cinema, and that is the reason she never wants to be a part of a project that does not offer a respectful portrayal of women.

"I know as an actress, I have the power to influence people, and I want to do it in the right direction. Films can have an enormous impact on society, especially young minds. So, I never want to be associated with a project that will showcase women in a poor light. It's important and a high time to have conversations around women's rights and safety," she said.