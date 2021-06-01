Aahana Kumra: You never know who is fighting a mental health battle

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actress Aahana Kumra took to Instagram on Tuesday to urge people to check on their loved ones amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid pandemic in India. Aahana said it is not easy to understand from outside who is fighting a mental health battle within.

"What sometimes seems may not be! Check on your loved ones... you never know who is fighting a mental health battle... sometimes even those who look the toughest may be going through the most fragile moments of their lives! Reach out! Speak out!" Aahana wrote.