Aahana Kumra's birthday wish is that everyone gets vaccinated

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Aahana Kumra is celebrating her birthday on Saturday and for this day all she wants is that everyone registers and gets vaccinated.

The government has announced vaccinations for all adults starting from Saturday.

Talking to IANS, the actress says: As for birthday wish, I want you all to get your vaccination jab. So, we as a country can get out of this crisis as soon as possible."