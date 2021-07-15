Aakanksha Singh heaps praise on Telugu superstar Nani

For the unversed, 'Meet Cute' is produced by Nani and directed by his sister, Deepthi Ganta. Aakanksha will be seen essaying the lead role in the OTT project.Sharing her experience working with Nani, Aakanksha said, "I had a great time working with Nani. He is a terrific actor and a very good person. Working with him is a very different experience because he's an amazing effortless actor. This time, I'm collaborating with him in a different capacity. He's the producer of the film I'm acting in, and even as a producer, he's great.""I really enjoyed working with the entire team at his production house. On the last day, I was telling everyone that I would miss the team and the work I've done with them," she added.Nani and Aakanksha have earlier worked in 'Devadas' (2018).She also spoke about the safety protocols she takes while shooting outdoors amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic."These days, people wear masks and sanitise their hands regularly wherever I'm shooting. When I'm on the sets, everything that I touch is sanitised. I think everyone is doing their bit to keep each other safe," Aakanksha added. (ANI)