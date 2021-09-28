Aakanksha Singh to play a cop in web series 'Escaype Live'

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Aakanksha Singh is all set to play the role of a cop in the upcoming tech-thriller web series "Escaype Live".

The actress has reportedly trained for three-four hours every day to get the right posture and body language for the role of a cop.

Sharing her experience, Aakanksha said: "I had to really take care of my fitness, as I had to shoot the action sequence just when I was on recovery post my fracture (during the shoot of 'Mayday'). There was a lot of running and action, and indeed difficult one."