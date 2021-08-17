Aakanksha to make digital debut alongside Sarath Kumar, Jagapathi Babu

Hyderabad, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Aakanksha Singh is all set to make her digital debut with the Telugu web series 'Gharshana'.

The series will also star Sarath Kumar, Jagapathi Babu and Naveen Chandra, with Aakanksha playing the female lead.

Talking about the experience of being part of the series, Aakanksha says, "This is the first time I'm working with Jagapathi Babu sir and Sarath Kumar Sir. They are living legends and I'm grateful to get an opportunity to work with them. I'm really excited to be part of 'Gharshana'. It's an honour to work with such a coveted production house and talented actors."