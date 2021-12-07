Aakash Talwar opens up on new beginnings as his role ends in 'Molkki'

He says: "My character named Arjun Bajwa as a villain received a lot of appreciation. Viewers and fans enjoyed watching me in the show and have been communicating with their valuable feedback on my social media and reading it is a treat."

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Actor Aakash Talwar's character as an antagonist Arjun Bajwa in the TV show 'Molkki' has ended now and he shares his experience of doing the show.

"I will miss the appreciation and love, since my character Arjun Bajwa had to end abruptly. Since every ending has a new beginning I'm also looking forward to working with the makers again. I'm blessed to have played this character as it gave me a canvas to paint my talent and expertise for it. It's been a wonderful experience playing this character and working with Balaji Telefilms," he adds.

Aakash, who is also known for featuring in shows like 'Naagin 5', 'Mastaangi', 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' and 'Daayan', is now on a small break with family and looks forward to exploring new roles.

"I wish to play more challenging and promising characters in the near future. As an actor I want to explore different genres on television," he concludes.

--IANS

ila/kr