Aakash Talwar sketches the different 'Shades Of Love'

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actor Aakash Talwar talks about his upcoming web show 'Shades Of Love'. The actor who was previously seen as an antagonist in 'Molkki', will now essay a protagonist in 'Shades Of Love'.

It also stars actresses Cheshta Bhagat and Sreejita De in lead roles.

Aakash says: "I'm excited to be part of the show. It is a story about trust, friendship and love. The story focuses on how two friends in college fall in love for the same guy and what happens when they meet again after years. I'm playing Ishaan who is very similar to me in real life. I'm sure my audience will enjoy the story and my performance."