Aakashvani Sangeet Sammelan named after Pandit Bhimsen Joshi

Pune, Feb 6 (IANS) Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar has announced that Akashvani Music Festival will be named after Hindustani classical vocalist and Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.

All India Radio, besides music broadcasts, also organises Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan, in which prominent classical musicians from across the country perform.

"Doordarshan and All India Radio have opened the doors of huge musical treasure of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi to the general public. These recordings are now available on YouTube, and the Ministry of I&B is making efforts to reach them to larger audience across the country," Javadekar said on the occasion.

"Music has many forms and it has the power to motivate us. Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal could function for 67 years without break because of the blessings of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi. Pandit ji was dear to one and all. The way he performed in shows in foreign countries similarly he performed for people of all the strata of life", he added.

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi was honoured with Bharat Ratna in 2009.

Senior leaders Sharad Pawar and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe were also present, while Pandit Bhimsen Joshi disciples Upendra Bhat and Anand Bhate performed on the occasion.

