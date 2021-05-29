Aalisha Panwar: Easy to shoot a short film during pandemic

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Aalisha Panwar, who was recently seen in the short film "Blind Love", says she would like to be part of more films in the format as these don't take a long time to shoot.

"I have done TV shows, advertisements and music videos, but this was my first short film and I just loved it. I feel during the pandemic it's easy to shoot a short film than shoot for TV show because shooting winds up in two to three days, and you can take the maximum precaution in these days," she told IANS.