Aamir Dalvi on fasting for Ramzan with daughter and son

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Actor Aamir Dalvi, who is currently fasting for Ramzan with his teenager children, says the practice has helped him be more responsible.

"I'm blessed that along with me, my daughter Rasha, who is 17, and son Abir, who is 13, are also practicing the fast in the month of Ramzan. Being a single parent, I'm concerned about their health. They have made me more responsible," he tells IANS.