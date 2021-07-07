Aamir Khan mourns Dilip Kumar, 'the greatest ever'

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Actor Aamir Khan tweeted a short note on Wednesday evening, mourning the death of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar, 98, passed away in a Mumbai hospital early morning the same day.

"Thank you Yusuf Sahab for the invaluable, priceless and unique gift you have given all of us through your work. For me you have always been and always will be the greatest ever. Salaam. Love. Aamir," the actor posted on the official Instagram handle of his banner, Aamir Khan Productions.