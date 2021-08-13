Aamir Khan shooting for LSC in Kakinada

Aamir Khan will stay in Kakinada for a week. A crucial episode in the film is being shot in Kakinada.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has come down to Kakinada to shoot for a Bollywood movie. Titled ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ (LSC), the film also has our Telugu star Naga Chaitanya in an important role.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’, and Naga Chaitanya is playing the role of Bala, whose family is in the shrimping business. Kakinada is selected as the region is known for royyala cheruvulu (shrimp fields). As for the story, Laal Singh meets Bala’s (played by Naga Chaitanya) family in Kakinada.

Naga Chaitanya recently shot the film in Kargin for a month. He wrapped his work for his maiden Bollywood movie.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are playing the lead pair in this inspirational story.

