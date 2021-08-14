Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan's 'Faactory' to release on September 3

With the upcoming movie, Faissal is making his directorial debut.On Saturday, Faissal took to his unverified Instagram account and shared the poster of the movie."Everything is fair in love and war. Unveiling the first look of #Faactory. Directed by Faissal Khan. Slated to release on 3rd Sept. in cinemas near you," he captioned the post.Faissal is also starring in the movie alongside Roaleey Ryan.For the unversed, Faissal has earlier featured with Aamir Khan in 'Mela' (2000) and was also the assistant director on Aamir's 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' (1992). However, their relationship soured over the years. (ANI)