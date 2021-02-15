Aamir Khan's daughter Ira announces brother Junaid's debut film

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood debut as an actor. Junaid commenced shooting for his debut film on Monday.

Junaid Khan makes his debut with a film titled Maharaja. It is directed by Sidharth P. Malhotra, as per reports.

On the first day of the shoot, Aamir's daughter Ira Khan took to social media to talk about her elder brother's debut film. Ira shared a photo with Junaid on Instagram where she can be seen sitting on her knees in front him and offering him a bouquet of flowers.