Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan launches 'Agatsu foundation' to aid mental health wellbeing

The 24-year-old star kid took to Instagram and posted a video informing people about the foundation.In the clip, she said, "I have registered a Section 8 company, called Agatsu Foundation, which launches today. Agatsu is my attempt of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium, to make my life better for me and facilitate you making your life better in whichever way. Come check us out."In the caption, she wrote, "I proudly present... Agatsu Foundation."On the social media pages of Agatsu Foundation, a video was uploaded to highlight what changes a man goes through in a lifespan, which in turn can make one feel overwhelmed.Ira had previously shared her experience with depression on social media, trying to spread awareness on mental health. Ira has been vocal about her mental health issues, and with 'Agatsu Foundation', she aims to help the ones in need, especially during these tough times.Touted as a judgment-free space, 'Agatsu' will be started with offline services. The foundation will have a warmline, an anonymous and moderated forum, along with a directory of screened mental health professionals and an apprenticeship for licensed professionals, to provide the help needed. (ANI)