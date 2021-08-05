Aamir, Rajkumar Hirani, Mahaveer Jain launch new film policy of J-K with LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and producer Mahaveer Jain launched a new film policy for Jammu and Kashmir in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday evening.



The idea behind the new film policy is to make the Union Territory "a shooting paradise by providing apt facilities and a secured environment for the filmmakers," as per the official press release.

The details of the policy would be available to access on the official website (www.jkfilm.jk.gov.)

Earlier, a delegation of leading film-makers like Imtiaz Ali, Nitesh Tiwari, Dinesh Vijan, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer, Sanjay Tripathy, led by producer Mahaveer Jain met J-K LG Sinha and principal secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar in Mumbai and shared their suggestions to draft this new film policy to encourage film-shooting in Jammu and Kashmir.

For the unversed, superstar Aamir Khan and his ex-wife producer-director Kiran Rao who are currently shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Ladakh, recently met J-K Lt Governor at Raj Bhavan to discuss the new film policy of the Union Territory.

Bollywood has already started looking to explore scenic backdrops for future film projects in Kashmir. (ANI)

