Aanand L. Rai: 'Garda' celebrates Akshay's character with great pomp

Speaking about the song, Rai said: "'Garda' celebrates Akshay sir's character with great pomp and show. It is a powerful one from A.R. Rahman's bouquet of the music album for 'Atrangi Re'. I believe it will have all ages swaying to its beats. Garda is a great song to take you into a new year."

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, who is gearing up for the release of 'Atrangi Re', says the song 'Garda' from the upcoming film celebrates actor Akshay Kumar's character with great pomp and show.

'Garda' is a powerful track full of energy and zing. It is composed by Rahman while the soulful lyrics of have been penned by Irshad Kamil and sung by Daler Mehndi.

Commenting on the song, producer Bhushan Kumar added: "'Garda' is a power-packed song that has only been made better by the compelling voice of Daler Mehndi."

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Aanand L. Rai and Cape Of Good Films present 'Atrangi Re', a Colour Yellow production, produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

The film directed by Aanand L. Rai is slated to release on December 24 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

--IANS

