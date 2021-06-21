Aanand L Rai marks eight years of 'Raanjhanaa' on day one of 'Raksha Bandhan'

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who kickstarted the shoot of his film "Raksha Bandhan" with Akshay Kumar on Monday, says the date June 21 is special to him because this was the day his hit film "Raanjhanaa" had released in 2013.

" Raanjhanaa", introducing Dhanush in Bollywood, also featured Abhay Deol and Sonam Kapoor in key roles.