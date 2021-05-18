Aanand L Rai: You are a magician mere bhai, I thought you are an actor!

Aanand L Rai, the director of Dhanush's Raanjhanaa and the upcoming film Atrangi Re took to his Twitter page to laud Dhanush and his performance in Karnan . The director also lauded Karnan's director Mari Selvaraj and heaped praise on his narration.

"OUTSTANDING & BRILLIANT...This is how you can describe this experience called #Karnan

@mari_selvaraj What a storyteller The way you painted ur thoughts on the celluloid. Take a bow!! @dhanushkraja You are a magician mere bhai ..u should have told me.I thought u r an actor", tweeted Aanand L Rai.

Meanwhile, Dhanush completed his portions in Atrangi Re and he is currently in the US for the shoot of The Gray Man, the Netflix film directed by the Russo Brothers.

Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan are also playing pivotal characters in Atrangi Re.